Seahawks sign veteran running back Carlos Hyde to 1-year deal

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks said Thursday they signed NFL veteran running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal.

Drafted in 2014, Hyde played his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

After a bit of a down year in 2018, Hyde saw a resurgence last year, rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

Hyde looks to backup running back Chris Carson, who is recovering from a fractured hip. Rashaad Penny may also not be ready by the start of the 2020 season, Coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The team waived Guard Demetrius Knox to make room on the 90-person roster.