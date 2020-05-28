WATCH LIVE: Inslee discusses long-term care testing plan, protections for farmworkers

Seahawks sign veteran running back Carlos Hyde to 1-year deal

Posted 1:34 PM, May 28, 2020, by , Updated at 02:45PM, May 28, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Carlos Hyde #23 of the Houston Texans runs for a first down during the second quarter of a football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks said Thursday they signed NFL veteran running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal.

Drafted in 2014, Hyde played his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

After a bit of a down year in 2018, Hyde saw a resurgence last year, rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

Hyde looks to backup running back Chris Carson, who is recovering from a fractured hip. Rashaad Penny may also not be ready by the start of the 2020 season, Coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The team waived Guard Demetrius Knox to make room on the 90-person roster.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.