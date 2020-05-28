New website helps to identify, combat online scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new cyber security program is launching to help you identify and protect yourself from scams.

Google and the Cybercrime Support Network are working together to combat these crimes with a website called scamspotter.org.

Cybercrime Support Network President Kristin Judge says there's been a notable increase in scams since the coronavirus pandemic began, particularly with unemployment and romance. Ninety percent of online scams are run through email.

You can protect yourself by following these steps, courtesy of the Cybercrime Support Network: