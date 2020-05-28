New website helps to identify, combat online scams

A new cyber security program is launching to help you identify and protect yourself from scams.
Google and the Cybercrime Support Network are working together to combat these crimes with a website called scamspotter.org.
Cybercrime Support Network President Kristin Judge says there's been a notable increase in scams since the coronavirus pandemic began, particularly with unemployment and romance. Ninety percent of online scams are run through email.
You can protect yourself by following these steps, courtesy of the Cybercrime Support Network:
- Slow it down — Scammers often create a sense of urgency so that they can bypass your better instincts. Take your time and ask questions to avoid being rushed into a bad situation.
- Spot check — Do your research to double check the details you’re getting. If you get an unexpected phone call, hang up. Then look up the bank, agency or organization that’s supposedly calling and get in touch directly.
- Stop! Don't send — No reputable person or agency will ever demand payment on the spot. Often, scammers tell you to go buy gift cards—which are meant only to be given as a gift, not as payment under threat. So if you think the payment feels fishy, it probably is.