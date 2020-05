Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A couple of legendary Seattle coaches both have serious reservations about professional sports returning too quickly.

It’s not exactly what you’d expect to hear from two men who relied on sports to make a healthy living.

But it’s a fascinating perspective Q13’s Matt Lorch wanted to share - in part two of his special report - “Legendary Coaches: A COVID Game Plan”. (See part one here)

Former Seahawks Coach Mike Holmgren

Former Sonics Coach George Karl