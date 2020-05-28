× Kitsap County moves to Phase 2 reopening

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Kitsap County joins at least 24 other counties in Washington in reopening hair and nail salons, retail shops, restaurants and more under Phase 2 of the governor’s plan to reopen the economy.

According to Kitsap County Public Health, the state approved its variance request Thursday, effective immediately.

The other counties that received variances for Phase 2 are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

Under Phase 2, the following businesses can reopen:

Remaining manufacturing

Additional construction phases

In-home/domestic services

Retail

Real estate

Professional services/office-based businesses

Hair and nail salons/barbers

Pet grooming

Restaurants and taverns (at <50% capacity)

Gatherings with up to five people from outside your household per week.

Outdoor recreation with five or fewer people from outside your household (camping, beaches, etc.)

“We know COVID-19 is still present in our county and we believe our case count will increase again unless Kitsap County residents continue to take steps to protect their health and prevent the spread of the virus,” Kitsap Public Health District Health Officer Dr. Susan Turner said.

“As restrictions are gradually relaxed under the Safe Start plan, it becomes vital that each of us take personal responsibility for safeguarding the health of our community. The community has done an amazing job of responding to this crisis and we need to keep working together to stay on track.”

To apply for a variance, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission/council.

Each county must demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as adequate PPE supplies to keep health care workers safe. The application must include plans for:

Making testing available and accessible to everyone in the county with symptoms.

Staffing case investigations and contact tracing.

Housing people in isolation or quarantine who can’t or don’t want to do so at home.

Providing case management services to those in isolation and quarantine.

Responding rapidly to outbreaks in congregate settings.

The variance requests are reviewed by the secretary of health, who can approve the plans as submitted, approve with modifications or deny the application. If circumstances change within the jurisdiction, the variance can be revoked.

The rest of the state is still under Phase 1, which allows day use activities at most state parks and some outdoor recreation like hunting, golfing and fishing to resume.

Businesses allowed to reopen under Phase 1 include:

-Existing construction that meets agreed upon criteria

– Landscaping

– Auto/RV/boat/ORV sales

– Retail (curb-side pick-up orders only)

– Car washes

– Pet walkers

Read the state’s “Safe Start” plan here.