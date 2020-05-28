Bellevue PD on the hunt for accused car thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE--Bellevue Police are on the hunt for two suspected car thieves, they call sophisticated.

It was mid March, and like many of us, Rassoul Diop wasn't working in the office. He decided that day to take his work to Seattle's waterfront. Then he decided to pick some take out. The food was ready, all he had to do was run in and grab it-so he kept his car running. "When I got out of the car, I walk away, just like 35 seconds, I saw someone get into my car and drive away. It was very fast."

Horrified and panicked, Rassoul begged a passerby to follow his car, but the crook was too fast and they couldn't keep up. Just like that, his car-with his laptop, phone, wallet, and crucial work documents inside, were gone. "It was raining, it was cold, I'm sad,I'm alone, and I'm mad, and I don't know what to do. I never feel alone like that in my life." Rassoul says the loss was devastating.

"It's very hard to see something from you taken by someone and you see it gone easily like that and you can't do anything," says Rassoul. Just as all hope seemed lost, the case started to heat up. Rassoul's stolen car was spotted, with two men.

“They were observed at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Bellevue. Before we could move in to take them into custody, they were able to get out of the parking lot and then drove in such a manner that it was not safe for us to follow them and get them into custody," says Bellevue Police Captain David Sanabria.

That's where Washington's Most Wanted comes in. A tipster led them to them to Rassoul's stolen red civic, but the two men are still at large. A WMW viewer helped investigators identify one of the suspects as 43-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez-Alvarado. The other suspect is still unidentified.

“Car theft is one of the leading crimes that we have throughout the region. Its also one of the more difficult ones to ultimately investigate and hold people accountable for," says Captain Sanabria. It's ac rime the captain says is hitting people harder than ever during the pandemic. A story like Rassoul's ending with his car being returned is lucky to say the least. He says he's eternally grateful to the detectives, and hopes people learn from his mistakes: never leave your car running alone, it can be gone in an instant.

Crime stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward for up to $1,000 that leads to the arrest of the two suspects. You can submit your anonymous tip using the P3 Tips App.