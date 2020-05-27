Nailed it! Seattle native, WSU track star goes viral for clearing 55-inch hurdle

A Seattle native and track star for Washington State University has gone viral with a video showing him clear a 55-inch hurdle -- and making it look easy.

Emmanuel "RayRay" Wells Jr. is from South Seattle. He's on the track and field team now at WSU and holds the school's record for the 60-meter dash.

He says he's got the 12th fastest 60-meter dash time in collegiate history and won the Pac-12/MPSF indoor 60-meter championship.

He also went to the U.S. Outdoor Championship last year, competing in the 100-meter dash.

He's broken multiple records at Rainier Beach High School, Central Arizona Junior College and Washington State University, he says.

ESPN Sports Center shared his epic hurdle-jumping video on its Twitter page, and it's since been viewed more than 700,000 times.

