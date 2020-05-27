Man dies after 40-foot fall from climbing trail near North Bend

Photo credit: Eastside Fire & Rescue

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A man died after falling about 40 feet Wednesday at a popular hiking and climbing area near North Bend.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a search-and-rescue team was called to the report of a 23-year-old man who had fallen off the trail at Little Si.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said they found the man’s body about a mile from the trailhead.

Deputies said the man had fallen about 40 feet from the British Aisles climbing area.

No further details have been released. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

