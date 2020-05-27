Legendary Seattle coaches Mike Holmgren and George Karl share a COVID-19 game plan

SEATTLE — Facing a deadly virus and the worst recession of our lifetimes, many people are feeling the stress of the pandemic and could use a pep talk.

Thankfully, legendary Seattle coaches Mike Holmgren and George Karl are here to help.

Watch as they open up about the virus, how it’s impacted their lives, what they want to see from our elected leaders, and the master motivators have a message — to coach the rest of us through the growing uncertainty.

Former Seahawks Coach Mike Holmgren

Mike Holmgren spent 10 of his 17 seasons as a head football coach in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. He took the team to their first ever Super Bowl in 2006 and won a Super Bowl championship coaching the Green Bay Packers in 1997.

Former Sonics Coach George Karl

George Karl spent 27 seasons as a head coach in the NBA, seven of those leading the Seattle SuperSonics. He lead the Sonics to the NBA Finals in 1996.

