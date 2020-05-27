× Legendary Seattle coaches Mike Holmgren and George Karl share a COVID-19 game plan

SEATTLE — Facing a deadly virus and the worst recession of our lifetimes, many people are feeling the stress of the pandemic and could use a pep talk.

Thankfully, legendary Seattle coaches Mike Holmgren and George Karl are here to help.

Watch as they open up about the virus, how it’s impacted their lives, what they want to see from our elected leaders, and the master motivators have a message — to coach the rest of us through the growing uncertainty.

Former Seahawks Coach Mike Holmgren

Former Sonics Coach George Karl