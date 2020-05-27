Inslee issues guidance on resuming religious gatherings – including weddings and funerals

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee says in-person religious gatherings are still discouraged in Washington as the state slowly loosens coronavirus restrictions, but if they “must be done in person,” there are new guidelines for doing so.

“With frequent reports of spiritual gatherings becoming COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ events in which a single service results in dozens of new COVID-19 infections, if possible, spiritual worship should continue to be done remotely or at a drive-in service,” the governor’s office said.

Religious gatherings are now permitted as long as the following requirements are met:

Phase 1: Faith-based groups in counties under Phase 1 of reopening can hold outdoor services on the organization’s property (or an adjacent property if the county allows it) with up to 100 people. The 100-person cap does not include the church group’s staff.

Phase 2: Faith-based groups in counties under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan can hold indoor services with up to 25 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever number is less. This number also doesn’t include the church’s staff.

Phase 2: In-home services or counseling inside someone’s home will be allowed with up to five people (excluding staff)

**Volunteers are included in the maximum number of people allowed to attend.**

Services covered under the new guidelines include all worship services, religious study classes, religious ceremonies, religious holiday celebrations, weddings and funerals.

Groups holding these services are “strongly encouraged” to keep a log of attendees and to keep the log for at least two weeks in case an outbreak happens.

“If an outbreak occurs, this information may be critical to help save lives,” Inslee said.

Religious and faith-based organizations have to meet the following requirements in order to operate:

Educate all employees in the language in which they are most proficient about coronavirus, how to prevent transmission, and the owner’s COVID-19 policies.

Screen employees for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 at the start of every shift. Make sure sick employees stay home or immediately go home if they feel or appear sick.

Cordon off any areas where an employee with probable or confirmed COVID-19 illness worked, touched surfaces, etc., until the area and equipment is cleaned and disinfected. Follow the cleaning guidelines set by the CDC to deep clean and disinfect.

Maintain minimum six-foot separation between all employees, members, and visitors in all interactions and at all times. When strict physical distancing is not feasible for a specific task, other prevention measures are required, such as use of barriers, minimization of individuals in narrow, enclosed areas and waiting rooms, staggered breaks, and work shift starts.

Provide personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and face coverings as appropriate or required to employees for the activity being performed. Require employees to use PPE as appropriate or required for the activity being performed. A facial covering must be worn by every individual not alone at the location unless their exposure dictates a higher level of protection under Department of Labor & Industries safety and health rules and guidance.

Ensure frequent and adequate hand washing with adequate maintenance of supplies. Use single use disposable gloves, where safe and applicable, to prevent transmission on items that are touched frequently or shared and discard after a single use.

Establish a housekeeping schedule that includes frequent cleaning and sanitizing with a particular emphasis on commonly touched services.

Each organization must have a Covid-19 supervisor to monitor the health of employees and enforce the safety plan.

Read the full directive here.