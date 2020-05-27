A pelican takes flight from its perch near the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 25, 2020. - NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will depart for an extended stay at the International Space Station on the Demo-2 mission on May 27, 2020. While the specific duration of the mission has yet to be determined, the Crew Dragon flight will mark the first manned flight to launch from Cape Canaveral since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit has been called off with 16 minutes to go in the countdown because of the danger of lightning.
Liftoff is rescheduled for Saturday.
The spacecraft was set to blast off Wednesday afternoon for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.
Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets to carry astronauts to and from the space station.