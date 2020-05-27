Car parade honors teen killed on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Family and friends honored a football star with a car parade Wednesday in Renton. They drove by Conner Dassa-Holland's casket to show their love and pay their respects at Greenwood Memorial Park.

"I gotta support my brother. We had a bond since middle school. I love my brother, always will, and show as much support until I feel like I should," said his friend Arvell Norwood.

Conner was shot and killed on Mother's Day inside his car in front of his family's home in Rainier Beach. He was a freshman at the University of Washington, pursuing a pre-law major. He was also a suicide prevention peer counselor, a youth track coach, and captain of his football team at Rainier Beach High School. Seattle police are still searching for the teen's killer.

"He was an incredible young man. What he did in his short 18 years, many people don't do in a lifetime and unfortunately, it was cut short but he will live on," said Conner's great aunt Nadine Nelson.

Police are also investigating two men who were shot and killed over Memorial Day weekend just a block away from where Conner was shot. In a statement, Conner's parents say,

"The tragic loss of two young men in front of the Rainier Beach Liquor Store this past weekend has strengthened our resolve to honor Conner's memory by working to end youth violence. We feel their loss deeply and personally and we cannot allow this to continue. We must do better. We must come together as a community to love and protect our young people and encourage them to Walk Away from Violence- Walk Away to Live."

Conner's friends also echoed the family's statement that the violence needs to end.

"It needs to stop. Too many people are dying out here. It ain't good for us. We all dying young out here," said Conner's friend Ea'Vion Clark.

Seattle police ask if you have any information on the homicides to call their tipline (206) 233-5000.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for information. You can submit your anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App.