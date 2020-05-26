× Woman killed, man injured in North Seattle shooting

More than a dozen Seattle Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting on Aurora Avenue N and 83rd Street this morning.

Seattle police and firefighters responded to calls of disturbance and shots fired around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Seattle fire was the first on scene and found a deceased woman in the parking lot of the Everspring Inn. Seattle Detective Mark Jamieson says a man drove himself to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Homicide and CSI detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting physical evidence. One lane of southbound Aurora Ave N is closed to traffic.

Seattle police says there was a homicide further north on Aurora Ave. Sunday night, but it’s not believed to be connected to this morning’s shooting.

This story will be updated.