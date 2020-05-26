Woman killed, man injured in North Seattle shooting

Posted 6:15 AM, May 26, 2020, by

More than a dozen Seattle Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting on Aurora Avenue N and 83rd Street this morning.

Seattle police and firefighters responded to calls of disturbance and shots fired around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Seattle fire was the first on scene and found a deceased woman in the parking lot of the Everspring Inn.  Seattle Detective Mark Jamieson says a man drove himself to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Homicide and CSI detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting physical evidence. One lane of southbound Aurora Ave N is closed to traffic.

Seattle police says there was a homicide further north on Aurora Ave. Sunday night, but it’s not believed to be connected to this morning’s shooting.

This story will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.