Several more casinos reopen in Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULALIP, Wash. -- Three casinos reopened Tuesday in Western Washington with new safety guidelines. Folks lined up to get into Tulalip Casino, Quil Ceda Creek Casino in Marysville, and Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn.

Tulalip and Quil Ceda Creek casinos opened at 50% capacity. Guests and staff were required to wear masks and guests had their temperatures taken before entering. The casinos say machines, dice, cards and other items will be sanitized regularly, and plexiglass have been installed in high traffic areas. Table games are limited but all machines are open.

"You hear other places turn every other machine off, but we're asking people, if you came together, live in the same house, are a couple, best friend, roommate, you can play together," said Ken Kettler, President and COO of Tulalip Gaming Organization.

Similar precautions are in place for Muckleshoot Casino and are using thermal cameras to monitor people for illnesses.

"It's a decision with a lot of planning for a number of weeks and consultation with tribal council and making sure they are aware with what we're doing and comfortable with what we're doing and providing as much safety as we can for our guests and team members," said Conrad Granito, General Manager of Muckleshoot Casino.

Guests say they feel comfortable with the new guidelines.

"I've been waiting since they shut down, so I'm excited to get back in here," said Brad Dippold at Muckleshoot casino.

Raymond Detar adds, "just to get out of the house and do something other than work on the yard."

Tulalip Casino plans to open its hotel to VIP members on Friday.