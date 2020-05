Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- One person died in a mobile home fire in Auburn Tuesday morning.

According to Valley Regional Fire Authority, crews responded about 6:40 a.m. to report of a fire in White River Estates in the 4200 block of A Street SE. A neighbor reported the fire.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, but they found one adult dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The person who died has not been identified.