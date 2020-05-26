Kitsap County to consider a request for Phase 2 reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KITSAP COUNTY -- Kitsap County could be next in line to enter Phase 2 of the governor's Safe Start plan to reopen the economy.

Kitsap Public Health District is holding a special virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to submit a variance application to the state. As of Monday (May 25), 21 counties have been approved to move into Phase 2. Kitsap is one of a few counties that's eligible to apply for a variance, but hasn't done so yet.

Public comments are being taken, and you can submit your thoughts through an online form.

Uptown Barbershop in Bremerton has been preparing for reopening with restrictions.

“Almost daily I get a text from someone begging me to cut their hair,” said owner Kellie Quanrud. “We’re a shipyard military town, so these guys are still working every day.”

Quanrud’s shop has been closed since March.

“It was tough because we’re like a family,” said Quanrud. “My biggest fear was to ever have my shop shutdown. I didn’t think it would actually happen.”

Over the past few weeks, the shop has undergone a renovation in preparation for new regulation.

“We already have a lot of strict rules. We use disinfectants for our tools and we wash our hands before and after each customer,” said Quanrud. “Just ripping everything out and getting it as clean as we can. Making sure everything’s easy to wipe down and mop down.”

Once the shop is back open, customers will also have to do their part in booking appointments, wearing masks and waiting outside or in their car for their turn.

Quanrud has a staff of about eight barbers with seven barber chairs in the shop.

Phase 2 calls for just half the number of staff and customers at a time. So at Uptown that means only three to four customers can get haircuts at a time.

The shop is planning on extending its hours to compensate for social distancing requirements.