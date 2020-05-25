‘The fight went on for 2 hours’: Golfers capture video of alligator brawl on SC golf course

Matthew Proffitt was golfing with friends at the Hilton Head Lakes golf course in Hardeeville, South Carolina when his group came across two alligators locked onto each other with their powerful jaws while thrashing about.

Proffitt’s video, which was posted to the golf course’s Facebook page on May 20, showed the giant gators in what appeared to be a fight.

One of the alligators can be seen in the video near the 18th tee with its giant mouth on top of the other alligator’s mouth, while the one underneath had its jaws locked onto the other’s leg.

“They would lay still for a few minutes, with their jaws locked on each other, and then try to roll or shake,” Proffitt said.Alligators are common in the area, according to Proffitt, but this was the first encounter of this type for him.

“The fight went on for about two hours,” he said.The golf course posted the video with this caption:

“Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday! Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife!”

