EVERETT, Wash. -- Everett Police say one man was killed in a shooting Sunday night.

Details are scarce, but police say they responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of Beverly Lane at about 10:40 p.m.

A man in his late 20s died at the scene.

The suspect, a man in his mid-30s, was taken into custody the same night.

There are no other suspects outstanding, police say, and they did not name the motive or identify the victim.