Baby boom: Mountain goat kid born at Northwest Trek for the first time in over 10 years

EATONVILLE, Wash. – Northwest Trek’s baby animal boom continues with the birth of a mountain goat kid – the first mountain goat kid born in 14 years at the Eatonville wildlife park.

Head veterinarian Dr. Allison Case said keepers discovered the newborn kid Thursday morning and have been closely monitoring the new family.

“Mother Bailey and her kid are bonding nicely and the newborn appears to be healthy and nursing well,” Dr. Case said.

Bailey and three other goat kids arrived at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in fall 2018 under a multi-agency project to relocate non-native mountain goats from Washington’s Olympic Mountains to the North Cascades where their populations were depleted. Northwest Trek partnered with Woodland Park Zoo and Oregon Zoo to provide permanent homes to goat kids without known mothers.

The birth of this newborn goat brings the number of recently born animals at Northwest Trek to five. In addition to the mountain goat kid, there are bison and elk calves and bighorn sheep lambs. More animal births are expected, said Dietz.

The park was forced to close to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Northwest Trek recently launched self-driving Wild Drive tours through the 435-acre Free-Roaming Area. Click here for more information.