Memorial Day travel hits all-time low

SEATTLE -- Memorial Day travel will look much different this year across Washington because of Covid-19 concerns.

According to AAA, roads will be drastically emptier compared to previous years.

This year, for the first time in 20 years, AAA is not issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast to project the number of people traveling over this holiday weekend. The association says with travel so low it does not have accurate data to make a forecast.

For those who are traveling this Memorial Day, data shows that people will be staying closer to home this year while taking advantage of cheaper gas prices.

Single day trips to the mountains or the beach have become a popular option for people looking to travel this year.

According to AAA, most hotel bookings across the state are for shorter durations of just one or two nights only.

The national average gas price for a gallon of gas is $1.95. The last time we saw the national average below $2.00 per gallon, the year was 2003.

“We’ve seen big drops in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon,” said Kelly Just with AAA. “The gas prices were more than a dollar higher last year. So you are going to get a bigger bang for your buck as far as prices go.”

However, with roads open, Washington State Patrol is reminding everyone to slow down. There will also be extra patrols on the roads for this holiday.

People who are taking road trips are also being told to prepare and plan to avoid crowded areas, and don’t forget to pack cleaning supplies to avoid contracting the coronavirus.