Limelight Pet Project: Meet Lamar!

Posted 6:03 AM, May 25, 2020, by , Updated at 06:06AM, May 25, 2020
Meet Lamar!
He is a perky black cat looking for his forever home so Q13 has partnered with Limelight pet project to help get him adopted.
This sweet boy is around 2-3 years old ... he is a big cat -- weighing about 17 pounds!
Lamar has had a tough life but you would never know it ... since he has so much love to give.
The folks at Meow Cat Rescue tell us he was rescued from the Sammamish area after being on the streets and struggling to survive.

So if you think Lamar is the cat for you, the shelter is doing contactless adoptions.
You can head to their website to learn more: meowcatrescue.org

