The Seahawks Griffin Twins on “Q It Up Sports” – and Trivia Challenge against Aaron’s mom!

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin and linebacker Shaquem Griffin joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on “Q It Up Sports” Sunday night to talk about training back at home in Florida, virtual team meetings which included an appearance from Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and the upcoming season.

They also promoted their new YouTube Channel, Shaquin it up with the Griffins.

Then, Shaquill put the Griffin family honor on the line against Aaron’s mom in a round of trivia. Play along at home as you see who wins! Video above.