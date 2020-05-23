Activities still open for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is in full swing; however, many are forced to cancel their normal holiday traditions due to the pandemic.

Plenty of people made their way along the trails in Tiger Mountain in King County on Saturday.

“It’s a nice hike. It has a pretty view at the end,” said Brian Russon.

However, Russon says it’s bittersweet because his family’s normal Memorial Day Weekend plans, going to a Lacrosse tournament, are canceled.

“Normally we’d be culminating in this big event on Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll have family come to town to go with us. So, definitely on the mind that we aren’t where we normally are. So, we’re just making the most of it, going to do something fun and trying to find another thing to do,” he said.

The stay home order prevents many outdoor activities associated with Memorial Day Weekend from happening.

But there are options.

In King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties parks are open with some restrictions.

Some state parks are open as well.

In some counties, even more options are available.

Currently, 21 counties, including several in our area, are now in Phase 2.

Under phase 2, all outdoor recreation is permitted, like camping and going to the beach, as long as people stay in groups less than five.