Unique hoodie partly saying, ‘Now that’s one hell of a…’ clue to helping identify deadly home invaders

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives want you to take a good look at the hoodie worn by a suspect during a violent and deadly home invasion earlier this month.

Detectives agree it says, ‘Now that’s one hell of a…,’ but that last word’s a mystery. Is it ‘community?’ Maybe ‘company?’ An online search comes up blank, but if you recognize it, or anything about the two armed suspects who detectives are trying to identify, you could help solve a murder.

The photos of the suspects are from a surveillance camera in the Terrace Heights neighborhood, a suburb just outside of Yakima.

The two men were armed with hunting rifles when detectives say they broke into the home and attacked a mother and son inside. “During the robbery, a person was shot in the stomach and another one was assaulted. Both victims were transported to the hospital for medical care. The victim who was assaulted was treated and released from the hospital. However, the other victim, identified as 30-year old Ronald Leroy Carl Born, has died, so our office is now investigating this case as a homicide,” said Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The home invasion happened on May 6th. The shooting victim died last Sunday.

Detectives say the suspects were in-and-out in a few minutes and left empty-handed. “We believe that they were there to steal something, but the homeowner said that nothing was stolen, so we don’t know if the suspects had wrong information and tried to steal whatever item, or items and it wasn’t there, but we’re hoping that the public will know who they are, basically by what they’re wearing and their body postures, things like that,” said Schilperoort.

So, take a good look at the suspect’s faces, their hunting rifles and that hoodie that also had a blue-colored logo on the front left side of it.

If anything clues you in as to who they are, submit the information anonymously to Yakima County Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App, where you can also upload photos anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip leads to an arrest in the case.