Seahawks reportedly sign veteran running back Carlos Hyde
SEATTLE — The Seahawks reportedly signed veteran running back Carlos Hyde to a 1-year deal Friday.
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Hyde stands to make up to $4 million in the deal.
Drafted in 2014, Hyde played his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
After a bit of a down year in 2018, Hyde saw a resurgence last year, rushing for 1,070 yards in 16 games.
Hyde looks to backup running back Chris Carson, who is recovering from a fractured hip.
This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.