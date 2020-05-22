× Seahawks reportedly sign veteran running back Carlos Hyde

SEATTLE — The Seahawks reportedly signed veteran running back Carlos Hyde to a 1-year deal Friday.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Hyde stands to make up to $4 million in the deal.

New #Seahawks RB Carlos Hyde can earn up to $4M on his 1-year deal. A perfect landing spot after last year’s resurgence. https://t.co/Me2PB7Rj6j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2020

Drafted in 2014, Hyde played his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

After a bit of a down year in 2018, Hyde saw a resurgence last year, rushing for 1,070 yards in 16 games.

Hyde looks to backup running back Chris Carson, who is recovering from a fractured hip.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.