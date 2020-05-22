Seahawks reportedly sign veteran running back Carlos Hyde

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Carlos Hyde #23 of the Houston Texans is tackled by the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The Seahawks reportedly signed veteran running back Carlos Hyde to a 1-year deal Friday.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Hyde stands to make up to $4 million in the deal.

Drafted in 2014, Hyde played his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

After a bit of a down year in 2018, Hyde saw a resurgence last year, rushing for 1,070 yards in 16 games.

Hyde looks to backup running back Chris Carson, who is recovering from a fractured hip.

