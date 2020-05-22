Police: Kidnapping suspects lead cops on chase, crash into car in Craigslist sale gone wrong

FEDERAL WAY – Two suspects are in custody after allegedly robbing a couple, kidnapping a woman and running into another car during a police chase Friday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to reports of a carjacking and kidnapping in the 1900 block of South 320th Street, Federal Way police said.

According to police, a couple agreed to sell their car to another couple they met on Craigslist. When the victims arrived at the scheduled meeting place, a man and a woman walked up to the car and implied they had guns.

The suspects stole the victims’ car and drove off with the female victim still inside, police said.

They fled the area but let the victim out of the car a short distance away. She was unharmed.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in Federal Way and started a pursuit.

The suspects allegedly led police on a chase before hitting another vehicle near the intersection of 21st Avenue South and SW Campus Drive. A citizen in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The female suspect was taken into custody immediately. The male suspect fled the crash scene and was arrested a short time later, police said.

Both were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. They are slated to be booked into King County Jail for multiple felony charges, police said.