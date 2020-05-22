Help ID sexual deviant who didn’t know victim’s cell phone was recording him exposing himself, masturbating on bus

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

I was just starting to think I’d seen it all after more than 12 years of hosting Washington’s Most Wanted, but I was wrong.

A warning that this indecent exposure suspect is a real sicko. He is a dead-eyed deviant riding the bus. A perverted exhibitionist who gets off on shocking women by exposing himself and masturbating, but you can help put him behind bars where the only audience he’ll get in lock-up will have no tolerance for his disgusting behavior.

So, take a look at the creep King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify. Deputies say a woman listened to her gut that something was wrong with this guy and started recording cell phone video. It showed him expose himself as he rode the bus from downtown Seattle to Lake City Way on February 18th and then start masturbating until he was done, the expression on his face never changed.

He boarded the Route 522 bus at Madison St. and 4th Ave.

The video is extremely graphic and at one point he waves at the victim to try to get her attention. He had no idea he was being recorded. He never said a word on the video and exited the bus at the stop near 125th on Lake City Way.

“We have really good video of his face and we’re just hoping that someone recognizes this guy and can call in that tip, so we can identify him. The fear is he’s done this once, he’s probably done this multiple times and we want to get him arrested as quickly as possible. Metro has been great with their, ‘Report it to Stop it’ campaign. The female did exactly as we ask and as they ask, which is to report it to the police, which she did, now it’s just a matter of us trying to identify who this suspect is,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Detectives say the suspect is in his 20’s or 30’s, average height and build, with brown hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a blue ‘Palace’ brand hoodie with the logo on the hood. His pants were black and his shoes were gray and light blue.

The cell phone video is clear as day, so if you can identify him, or have any other information to help deputies find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).