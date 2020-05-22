Help ID fraud suspects detectives say, ‘if you’re gonna steal from somebody who is terminally-ill, you’re gonna steal from anybody’

“We don’t know who these suspects are. We don’t know how they obtained the victim’s card and PIN number. What we do know is that they’ve taken over $12,000 from a victim who is terminally-ill,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.
The victim still has her card, it was never lost or stolen.
Deputies say the withdrawals happened between February 7th and April 20th.
If you can identify either of them for deputies in Pierce County Sheriff’s Mountain Detachment, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit their names and any other information at www.P3Tips.com, through the P3 Tips App, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous.