Help ID fraud suspects detectives say, ‘if you’re gonna steal from somebody who is terminally-ill, you’re gonna steal from anybody’

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

If these two guys seen withdrawing cash from ATM’s in Graham, Eatonville and Spanaway will steal from a 65-year-old terminally-ill woman who is in the hospital, they will steal from anybody. If these two guys seen withdrawing cash from ATM’s in Graham, Eatonville and Spanaway will steal from a 65-year-old terminally-ill woman who is in the hospital, they will steal from anybody.

“We don’t know who these suspects are. We don’t know how they obtained the victim’s card and PIN number. What we do know is that they’ve taken over $12,000 from a victim who is terminally-ill,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

The victim still has her card, it was never lost or stolen.

Deputies say the withdrawals happened between February 7th and April 20th.