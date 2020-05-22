Douglas Farmer: Spokane County Sheriff’s Property Crimes Task Force searching for prolific crook

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Checkout the laundry list of crimes convicted felon, Douglas Farmer, has been convicted of in Spokane County, including:

Assault

Burglary

Theft

Identify theft

Riot

Several auto theft crimes

Several property crimes

Now, he’s wanted for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and attempting to elude, after escaping from work release earlier this year.

He’s also facing charges for assault and a weapons crime.

He’s 30 years old, 5’9”, weighs 155 pounds and has a bunch of tattoos on his throat and neck.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips app on a smart phone to submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).