Douglas Farmer: Spokane County Sheriff’s Property Crimes Task Force searching for prolific crook

Posted 7:19 PM, May 22, 2020, by , Updated at 07:20PM, May 22, 2020

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —
Checkout the laundry list of crimes convicted felon, Douglas Farmer, has been convicted of in Spokane County, including:

  • Assault
  • Burglary
  • Theft
  • Identify theft
  • Riot
  • Several auto theft crimes
  • Several property crimes

Now, he’s wanted for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and attempting to elude, after escaping from work release earlier this year.

He’s also facing charges for assault and a weapons crime.

He’s 30 years old, 5’9”, weighs 155 pounds and has a bunch of tattoos on his throat and neck.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips app on a smart phone to submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.