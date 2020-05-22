‘Do you want to die?’ Help ID armed robbery suspect who targeted, threatened to kill victim standing at bus stop

WANTED IN SEATTLE —Seattle Police are are asking for your help to identify this armed robbery suspect near Northgate Mall who asked the victim, ‘Do you want to die?”

Detectives say the victim was standing at a bus stop near 525 NE Northgate Way on May 1st at 4:40pm, when the suspect approached him wearing a mask, showed a black handgun in his pants pocket and demanded the victim’s AirPods, iPhone and cash. When the victim hesitated, the suspect looked down at the firearm and asked him if he wanted to die. The victim complied and the suspect took off with his property and $20 cash.

Surveillance video shows the suspect remove the mask after rounding the corner of a nearby apartment building.

The last ping from the victim’s cell phone occurred near the 7-Eleven at 5:33pm that same day at 12355 15th Ave NE. Officers were unable to find the suspect, or the phone.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives describe the suspect as black, about 5'9" to 5'10", with a skinny build. He was wearing black and gray camouflage pants, a black jacket and white sneakers.

With everybody wearing masks right now, it can be hard to tell the bad guys from the good, "You've got to ramp up your gut feeling. If you feel something's wrong, or someone's following you, or you just don't feel right about it, get out of the area, go where there's a lot more people. Get away from a one-on-one confrontation," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. If you know who he is, or where robbery detectives can find him, call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit his name through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone. It is anonymous.