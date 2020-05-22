Christopher Franze: Felon wanted for reckless crime spree ending with him barricading himself in stranger’s bathroom, threatening to shoot officers

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

No surprise that a guy who failed to show up to court 22 times in the past would be wanted again for not doing what he’s supposed to.

Christopher Franze has a $100,000 warrant for his arrest after being released from jail and failing to set-up home monitoring like the judge had ordered him to do.

King County prosecutors charged him with Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle, Hit and Run and Residential Burglary after a wild and reckless crime spree in February. The bold break-in happened after Franze had been spotted in a stolen car in Federal Way, led police on a chase for several miles, got stopped by a police PIT maneuver, then ran to a nearby home. “He actually forced his way into the house and the homeowners were coming outside to see what all the commotion and loud noise was. Franze pushed past them, went into their house. They were, of course, afraid for their lives, so they ran out of their house. Federal Way Police was able to surround the house and at this point Kent Police was on scene, as well as Des Moines Police, 13 officers were there and they called out to Franze, who now had barricaded himself in a bathroom inside a stranger’s house and while in the bathroom he yelled out to police that he had a gun and that he was going to kill anybody that came inside and then he was going to kill himself,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Franze did not have a gun and eventually gave up and was arrested, but not before throwing salt in the wounds of the burglary victims by trying to steal money from them while he was hiding inside their home.

I’d guess he’s wearing long sleeves to hide the ink on his arms that says, ‘With love comes pain.’

He’s 25 years old, 5’8” and weighs 140 pounds.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if the tip you submit to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound helps deputies find him. Use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous.