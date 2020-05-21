Two men arrested after breaking into 88-year-old woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKYWAY, Wash. -- Two men are behind bars tonight after allegedly breaking into the home of an 88-year-old woman.

It was around 6 am when the two alleged robbers broke into the woman's home in Skyway.

A 911 dispatcher stayed on the phone with the elderly woman the entire time, keeping her calm while she hid in her closet. King County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene within five minutes and caught the two men trying to escape through a window.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott says deputies got there just in time, but despite the good outcome, the crime adds to an unsettling pattern.

"With everybody wearing a mask and continuing to wear mask, we're seeing more and more burglaries, thefts, and crimes occur where people are wearing masks, this is a perfect example of this happening," he said.