Traffic a concern with new Chick-fil-A opening in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- The 15th Chick-fil-A in Washington state opened in Marysville Thursday morning, and police say the long lines typically associated with the coveted chicken could cause traffic issues.

The new location is on 88th Street near I-5.

Marysville Police officers will be out at the new restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday to help with traffic flow. Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

But drive-thru lines are still expected to cause backups on the I-5 88th Street exits (both northbound and southbound).

Officers say avoid the 88th Street exit if you can. You can use the 4th Street or 116th Street exits instead, but be mindful of the construction on State Avenue as well.

Before the Marysville Chick-fil-A opened, the popular chicken franchise only stretched as far north as Lynnwood.