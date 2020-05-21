Police: Driver arrested after crash kills motorcyclist in Seattle

SEATTLE — A 26-year-old man was arrested after Seattle Police officers said he fatally struck a motorcyclist with his car.

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign Thursday morning near Thornton Creek in North Seattle when he collided with a man riding a motorcycle, The Seattle Times reported.

The driver got out of his car and left the scene, police said.

He was found several blocks away and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, authorities said.

Police believe the driver was impaired.

No other information was immediately made available.

