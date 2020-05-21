Man with history of domestic violence accused of shooting, killing wife in Thurston County

YELM, Wash. — A Thurston County man is behind bars on murder and domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a shooting in a gated community and found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.

Lt. Ray Brady with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting in the Clearwood Community Association gated community outside of Yelm.

Deputies found a 30-year-old woman had been shot and killed at the home. There were also four children in the home, but none were injured.

Her husband, a 32-year-old man with a history of domestic violence, initially told deputies the shooting was accidental and happened while he was cleaning his gun, Brady said.

Deputies did not believe him.

The man was arrested and booked on murder and domestic violence charges. Q13 does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

The four children are now in state custody.