Suspect sought for attacking, spitting on Asian couple in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for the man who attacked and spat on an Asian couple in downtown Seattle.

Detectives in the Bias Crime Unit said the couple was walking near 3rd Avenue and Stewart Street around 4:15 p.m. on May 16 when the suspect walked past them, shoved the male victim and slapped at his face mask, knocking off his glasses.

The suspect told the victims, who are both Asian, “it’s all your fault,” then spat at the male victim and ran away.

The couple walked into the West Precinct and made a report.

The male victim sustained minor injuries to his hand.

Anyone with information can call 206-233-5000