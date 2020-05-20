× Seafair events canceled over coronavirus concerns

SEATTLE — The 71st annual Seafair — the multi-week festival with more than 30 sanctioned events — is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are deeply disappointed but together we will get through this emergency,” said Eric Corning, President and CEO of Seafair. “Events will be an important part of our recovery, and we look forward to working with our sponsorship partners, volunteers, and stakeholders to produce a festival with the Blue Angels, fireworks, pirates, clowns, parades, and all of the neighborhood community events. We will stay active in the community this summer to bring people together to celebrate online and in-person, within the COVID-19 guidelines.”

A Pacific Northwest staple, the Seafair began in 1950 as a way to celebrate Seattle’s centennial and attract tourists showcase the city as a boating destination.

It has since grown to multiple weeks and community events, including boat races, parades, the Fourth of July fireworks at Gas Works Park, and much more.

A news release says the Blue Angels are already confirmed for Aug. 6-8, 2021.

Seafair will be in contact via email with all current ticket holders in the coming days to discuss their options.