Body found after fire burns home in Kitsap County

Posted 7:28 PM, May 20, 2020, by , Updated at 07:30PM, May 20, 2020

Photo: Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Firefighters discovered a body after putting out a fire Wednesday at a home in Kitsap County.

Fire crews were called just before 2:00 p.m. after someone in the area saw the smoke in the 11000 block of Schold Road in Silverdale.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire but found a body inside.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire. Nobody else was hurt.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to figure out if the victim was a man or woman and the cause of death.

