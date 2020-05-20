Body found after fire burns home in Kitsap County

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Firefighters discovered a body after putting out a fire Wednesday at a home in Kitsap County.

Fire crews were called just before 2:00 p.m. after someone in the area saw the smoke in the 11000 block of Schold Road in Silverdale.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire but found a body inside.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire. Nobody else was hurt.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to figure out if the victim was a man or woman and the cause of death.