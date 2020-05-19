Seattle police shoot suspect after calls to 911 about man with knives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon near Seattle's Lower Queen Anne neighborhood.

According to Seattle police, dispatchers got multiple 9-1-1 calls from people reporting a man with knives in near Elliott Ave. W. and Harrison. Callers reported the man was threatening people and, at one point, even chased someone while armed with knives.

Police said officers, concerned for the public's safety, tried to stop the man, chased him on foot and tried to use "less lethal" force. When that failed, police said, officers fired at the man.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man died at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

The Force Investigation Team was called to the scene. King County will lead an independent investigation into the use of force.

Police said there were outstanding suspects. Anyone who may have witnessed this is asked to call police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

