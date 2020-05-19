Seahawks finalize 2020 preseason schedule – all games on Q13 FOX

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks announced their finalized preseason schedule for 2020 – with all games airing on Q13 FOX.

The schedule includes three Thursday night matchups but first kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle then hits the road to face Houston, before returning home to host the LA Chargers. And finally, the Seahawks wrap up exhibition play Sept. 3 at Minnesota.

Seattle’s 2020 preseason football schedule – watch ALL games on Q13 FOX:

August 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 7 p.m.

August 22 at Houston Texans, 5 p.m.

August 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 7 p.m.

September 3 at Minnesota Vikings 5 p.m.

Click here to see the Seahawks’ regular-season schedule, announced by the NFL earlier this month.