Meet Lonzo! He is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull who was rescued and brought to the folks at Emerald City Pet Rescue all the way over from eastern Washington.

So Q13 is partnering with Limelight Pet Project to help Lonzo get adopted!

If you think he is the right pet for you, you can reach out to the shelter staff through email and find out how you can set up a scheduled meet and greet with Lonzo.

Emerald City Pet Rescue contact email is: info@emeraldcitypetrescue.org