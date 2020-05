KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — All around our region, small businesses are fighting to stay afloat. And one husband and wife in Kitsap County is working to help them do just that.

What started as an idea to feed people and the economy has now spiraled into a movement that is filling people with hope.

Full Circle Meals is on a mission to feed the underserved and those on the front lines while also supporting the Kitsap restaurant community.

