Drive-thru testing opens at Tacoma Dome

TACOMA -- Pierce County residents who want a Covid-19 test may be able to get one starting Tuesday (May 19).

A drive-thru testing site opens at 10 a.m. at the Tacoma Dome. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19-21 and again May 26-28.

The testing site should be able to administer about 250 tests per day.

If you want to get a test, you have to register using this link and go through a virtual screening based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

If you're eligible, you'll be able to select a testing location and appointment time, followed by an email with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. You'll have to show a photo ID at the testing site.

You'll remain in your car and use a self-administered nasal swab. Test results are expected within 48 hours.