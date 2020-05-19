Drive-thru testing opens at Tacoma Dome

Posted 8:55 AM, May 19, 2020, by
Data pix.

TACOMA -- Pierce County residents who want a Covid-19 test may be able to get one starting Tuesday (May 19).

A drive-thru testing site opens at 10 a.m. at the Tacoma Dome. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19-21 and again May 26-28.

The testing site should be able to administer about 250 tests per day.

If you want to get a test, you have to register using this link and go through a virtual screening based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

If you're eligible, you'll be able to select a testing location and appointment time, followed by an email with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. You'll have to show a photo ID at the testing site.

You'll remain in your car and use a self-administered nasal swab. Test results are expected within 48 hours.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.