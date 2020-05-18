The Barbershop on ‘Q It Up Sports’ and Hollimon vs. Trufant in our Trivia Challenge!

"The Barbershop" joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night, with former Huskies running back Terry Hollimon and former Cougar and Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant weighing in on a number of sports topics, including the Quinton Dunbar situation, the upcoming NFL and college football seasons and the NFL's Diversity Council's proposal to reward teams who hire minority coaches and GMs with higher draft picks.

Hollimon and Trufant also stuck around to go head-to-head in our weekly Trivia Challenge. Who won? Play along at home and check it out in the video above.

