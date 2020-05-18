Grandson arrested on murder charges after two bodies found in burned Key Peninsula home

VAUGHN, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been booked on first-degree murder charges after his grandparents’ bodies were found in a burned home in unincorporated Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a fire in the 18800 block of Bayview Road NW in the Vaughn area. The home was fully engulfed, and witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the home burst into flames.

Firefighters found two bodies in the basement of the home, a 71-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman. When deputies searched the home, they said they found evidence of a homicide and an arson. A vehicle was also missing from the house.

Investigators said the victims’ grandson, a 26-year-old, lived with them at the home.

The missing vehicle was found about 4 a.m. Monday parked outside an apartment complex in the 6600 block of 150th Street SW in Lakewood. The grandson’s girlfriend’s mother lives in the apartments.

A SWAT team responded to the scene, and the grandson was arrested about 7:30 a.m. He will be booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.