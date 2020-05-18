Fife woman accused of trying to kill her kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIFE, Wash. -- A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition this morning after her own mother reportedly tried to kill her and her 2-year-old brother.

According to Fife Police, the 31-year-old woman called 911 Sunday afternoon and said she had just killed her 4-year-old daughter and was going to kill her "baby boy."

When officers arrived at the home in 3200 block of Festival Avenue E., they found the 4-year-old girl unconscious and a conscious 2-year-old boy.

The children were taken to Mary Bridge Hospital, where the 4-year-old girl remains in critical condition. The 2-year-old boy is being held for observation.

Their mother admitted to intentionally hurting her children. She's being held in the Pierce County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.