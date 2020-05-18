Fife woman accused of trying to kill her kids

Posted 7:52 AM, May 18, 2020, by
Data pix.

FIFE, Wash. -- A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition this morning after her own mother reportedly tried to kill her and her 2-year-old brother.

According to Fife Police, the 31-year-old woman called 911 Sunday afternoon and said she had just killed her 4-year-old daughter and was going to kill her "baby boy."

When officers arrived at the home in 3200 block of Festival Avenue E., they found the 4-year-old girl unconscious and a conscious 2-year-old boy.

The children were taken to Mary Bridge Hospital, where the 4-year-old girl remains in critical condition. The 2-year-old boy is being held for observation.

Their mother admitted to intentionally hurting her children. She's being held in the Pierce County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.