Check your tickets: Big, unclaimed lottery jackpots expire this week

May 18, 2020
Data pix.

KING COUNTY -- Check your lottery tickets: There are some big, unclaimed jackpots expiring this week.

According to the Washington State Lottery, a $1.4 million jackpot winner bought at an Auburn Safeway has yet to be claimed. The winner has until Thursday to come forward.

Another $10,000 prize from a Match 4 ticket purchased at a Bellevue Safeway will expire on Friday.

Both drawings were held in November 2019.

Unclaimed prizes go into a reserve account that helps to pay for education programs in the state.

