SNOHOMISH SOCCER DOME STRUGGLES TO SURVIVE AMID COVID-19

SNOHOMISH — An indoor soccer facility in Snohomish is fighting to stay in business because of Covid-19.

The Snohomish Soccer Dome has been offering indoor soccer to thousands of kids in the community for more than 30 years.

The owner, Pablo Mummey, says Covid-19 forced them to close down two months ago and lose revenue during what would’ve been their peak season.

“Normally by this time of the year we have raised between $55,000 and $60,000,” said Mummey. “It’s the money that gets us through the summer which is the slowest time. By having a zero income we’re in a bad situation.”

The Snohomish Soccer Dome recently posted to its Facebook page asking for the community’s help through a GoFundMe page set up for donations.

Mummey says his business has not been able to receive government assistance during these tough times.

“We hit a dead end every time,” said Mummey. “We’re trying different ways to survive and get the community more involved and hopefully get this thing going.”

Mummy says he has to give his landlord a decision on whether they will shut down by Monday.