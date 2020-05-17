Photos: Funnel cloud forms over Puget Sound

TACOMA, Wash. — The forecast calls for only scattered light showers Sunday, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the funnel cloud that formed over the Puget Sound Sunday morning!

Karen Worley snapped these pictures of a funnel cloud in north Tacoma around 9:30 a.m.

Off and on showers are expected today but they will be really light, according to Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim.

Rainfall totals will remain at or below a tenth of an inch. Highs will be at the norm, near 65 this afternoon.

We’ll dry out tonight into Monday morning. Expect sun breaks tomorrow, and another round of rain by the afternoon. Highs will be near 66.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Another system will bring rain Wednesday and Thursday and cool us down with highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday look to be dry with some sun!