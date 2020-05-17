NYC tourist arrested in Hawaii after posting Instagram beach pics instead of quarantining

A tourist from New York City was arrested in Hawaii after posting photos of himself visiting beaches when he was supposed to be in quarantine.

Tarique Peters, 23, of the Bronx, was arrested Friday for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule, Gov. David Ige’s office said in a statement.

Peters arrived at O‘ahu on Monday and posted numerous pictures of himself on Instagram. One showed him on Honolulu’s famed Waikiki Beach.

He allegedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and traveled to many places using public transportation.

“Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him – on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night,” the governor’s office said.

Agents confirmed with hotel employees that they had seen Peters leave his room and the premises on numerous occasions throughout the week. He is being held in lieu of $4,000 bail.

“We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities,” Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said in a statement.

Passengers on trans-Pacific flights have their temperatures taken upon arrival at Hawaiian airports and are required to sign a document confirming they are aware they must self-quarantine for 14 days. Returning residents have their addresses confirmed. Out-of-state tourists must confirm they have a hotel reservation or somewhere else to stay.