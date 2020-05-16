× No milk, butter or eggs! This “Quarantine Cake” is ridiculously easy

SEATTLE, Wash., — During the COVID-19 crisis, using essential ingredients like eggs, milk and butter for baked goods may not be an option. With just 8 simple ingredients, Emily Hutchinson of The Hutch Oven shares how to make what she calls the “Quarantine Cake.” The recipe is inspired by the depression era cakes that didn’t require those expensive and even hard to come by ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup flour

1 cup white granulated sugar

1/2 tsp table salt

1 heaping tsp baking soda

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp pure vanilla

1 tsp white vinegar

1 cup water

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees

Mix dry ingredients in a large bowl.

*Pre-measure out your ingredients because this process happens fast!

Mix wet ingredients in a bowl or large measuring cup.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients.

The baking soda and vinegar activate and magic happens. Mix batter quickly and pour it into a 9×9 sprayed pan with parchment paper. Emily says it is very important to prepare your pan before you start mixing your ingredients. Do not let the batter sit once mixed of the vinegar and baking soda won’t do it’s job. Bake on 350 for 25-30 minutes give or take 5 minutes depending on your oven. Once cake cools completely, top with your favorite frosting, homemade preserves or lemon curd.

For more from The Hutch Oven, click here.